LeBron James' Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game

LeBron James is listed as probable for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be the home team when they face off with the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report with a foot injury, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely play.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) probable for Thursday."

James and the Lakers played their first game of the season on Tuesday evening when they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-109.  

James had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the loss. 

At 37 years old, he is still one of the top players in the entire NBA.  

Last season, the four-time NBA Champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, so they missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in the last four seasons. 

This will be his fifth season playing for the Lakers and 20th in the NBA as a whole.

As for the Clippers, they have not played yet, so this is going to be their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season. 

They have a loaded roster with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall.

Last season, they dealt with injuries and were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. 

If healthy, they can be expected to be one of the elite teams in the NBA.

