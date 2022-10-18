Skip to main content
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game

LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game

LeBron James is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face off on Tuesday evening in the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Following the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors will host the Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the Lakers have released their injury report (as of 10:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday), and LeBron James is listed as probable due to left foot soreness. 

Since James is probable, he will likely be in the starting lineup, but it's still worth noting that they put him on the injury report. 

The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a phenomenal year where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest.

Yet, the Lakers went just 33-49, and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in the last four seasons. 

Even at 37 years old, James remains among the league's top ten players. 

They will face a tall task on Tuesday evening because they are going up against a loaded Warriors team coming off its fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight seasons. 

When James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, they faced off with each other four times in the NBA Finals, and the Warriors went 3-1. 

This will be his fifth season in Los Angeles, and he has also played for the Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers and Cavs. 

