LeBron James' Injury Status For Jazz-Lakers Game

LeBron James is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Utah Jazz in California, but for the game, one of their best players is on the injury report (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) probable for Friday."

James has not missed a game so far this season, and he is listed as probable, so it is more than likely that he will be in the starting lineup.   

The four-time NBA Champion enters the night averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest.  

However, the Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the season. 

Currently, they are 2-5 in their first seven games. 

That being said, they have now won two games in a row after beating the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in consecutive games. 

Russell Westbrook has played phenomenally in his role off the bench, which has been a massive reason for their recent success.

Last season, the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons. 

They have a talented roster of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis so it will be interesting to see if they can figure it out and avoid missing the postseason.

The Jazz come into the night as one of the most surprising teams in the league. 

Over the offseason, they traded away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but they have started out the season a very solid 6-3 in their first nine games.

They are 4-0 at home but just 2-3 on the road, so this could be a good chance for the Lakers to win their third straight game. 

