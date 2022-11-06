Skip to main content

LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

LeBron James will play in Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in California. 

For the game, they will have their best player available as LeBron James (foot) has been upgraded to available. 

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) will play Sunday."

The Lakers continue to put the four-time NBA Champion on the injury report, but he has yet to miss a game this season.

In his 20th season in the NBA, he is off to a solid start averaging 24.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. 

However, he is shooting just 43.1% from the field and 20.7% from the three-point range. 

The Lakers have also struggled to start the season.  

They began the year 0-5 but then won consecutive games over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans. 

On Friday night, they returned to their losing ways, getting beat at home by the Utah Jazz (130-116).  

The game had been close, but the Jazz won the fourth quarter 30-21 (nine-point advantage).  

James had 17 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one block, but he shot 7/19 from the field and 0-5 from the three-point range. 

The Lakers won the NBA Championship in 2020, but they have also missed the NBA Playoffs two times in the last four seasons. 

As for the Cavs (the team James used to play for), they are on a roll to start the season. 

They are 7-1 in their first eight games and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (their only loss was the first game of the season in Canada against the Toronto Raptors). 

However, the organization has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, when James left for the Lakers. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_13010402_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470351_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19281104_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19347843_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17997974_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12602815_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury News About Pascal Siakam

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19359542_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17138486_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar