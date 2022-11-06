LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in California.

For the game, they will have their best player available as LeBron James (foot) has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) will play Sunday."

The Lakers continue to put the four-time NBA Champion on the injury report, but he has yet to miss a game this season.

In his 20th season in the NBA, he is off to a solid start averaging 24.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

However, he is shooting just 43.1% from the field and 20.7% from the three-point range.

The Lakers have also struggled to start the season.

They began the year 0-5 but then won consecutive games over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday night, they returned to their losing ways, getting beat at home by the Utah Jazz (130-116).

The game had been close, but the Jazz won the fourth quarter 30-21 (nine-point advantage).

James had 17 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one block, but he shot 7/19 from the field and 0-5 from the three-point range.

The Lakers won the NBA Championship in 2020, but they have also missed the NBA Playoffs two times in the last four seasons.

As for the Cavs (the team James used to play for), they are on a roll to start the season.

They are 7-1 in their first eight games and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (their only loss was the first game of the season in Canada against the Toronto Raptors).

However, the organization has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, when James left for the Lakers.