LeBron James' Finalized Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game

LeBron James will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. 

James had been on the injury report for the game due to left foot soreness, but he was listed as probable.

Therefore, his status was never much of a question.

The Lakers have finalized their injury report for the game, and James is officially listed as available. 

The four-time NBA Champion is entering his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers.

Even at 37 years old, he is still one of the top players in the league. 

Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers struggled, going just 33-49, which had them miss the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

This was their second time in the last four seasons missing the NBA Playoffs, but the roster has James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, so if healthy, they should be a contender to win the NBA Championship.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last June. 

That was their fourth title in the last eight seasons (and six times in the NBA Finals during that period). 

In 2020 and 2021, they missed the NBA Playoffs, but they have now returned to being the best team in the NBA. 

James has faced off with the Warriors in the NBA Finals four times (when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers). 

The Warriors went 3-1 in those battles. 

