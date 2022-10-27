LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

LeBron James had been on the injury report (foot), but he is available to play as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) listed available to play Wednesday."

James comes into the game averaging 27.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

The 37-year-old still looks like one of the best ten players in the NBA.

However, the Lakers are off to a very rough start.

They are 0-3 in their first three contests, with losses against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Last season, they went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons.

On the new season, they do not appear to look anything like a playoff team.

That being said, there are still 79 more games to play, so anything can happen.

As for the Nuggets, they are led by Nikola Jokic, who has won the NBA's MVP Award in each of the last two seasons.

He is off to a sensational start to the new year averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Nuggets enter the night with a 2-2 record in their first four contests.

They have wins over the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder and losses against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.