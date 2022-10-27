Skip to main content
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

LeBron James will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Los Angeles Lakers are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available. 

LeBron James had been on the injury report (foot), but he is available to play as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) listed available to play Wednesday."

James comes into the game averaging 27.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.  

The 37-year-old still looks like one of the best ten players in the NBA. 

However, the Lakers are off to a very rough start. 

They are 0-3 in their first three contests, with losses against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Last season, they went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons. 

On the new season, they do not appear to look anything like a playoff team. 

That being said, there are still 79 more games to play, so anything can happen. 

As for the Nuggets, they are led by Nikola Jokic, who has won the NBA's MVP Award in each of the last two seasons. 

He is off to a sensational start to the new year averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Nuggets enter the night with a 2-2 record in their first four contests. 

They have wins over the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder and losses against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_12367142_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13799411_168388303_lowres
News

Eli Manning's Amazing Advice For Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19193102_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets And Jazz Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273855_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19215732_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Injury Update Given On Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17413266_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies-Kings Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19298948_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
News

Myles Turner's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19120345_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Raptors President Fined $35K For Actions In Loss To Miami Heat

By Brett Siegel