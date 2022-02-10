Bulls Injury Report Against The Hornets
The Chicago Bulls will be in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.
Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the game.
The Bulls come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.
However, they are just 5-5 in their last ten games, and currently on a two-game losing streak.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2017, but that appears as if it will change this season.
When fully healthy the team looks like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.
