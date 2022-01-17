Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game
Lonzo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon in Tennessee, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard.
Lonzo Ball has been ruled out with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Ball missed the team's last game in Boston against the Celtics on Saturday night.
The Bulls lost the game 114-112, and are currently on a three-game losing streak.
They still have a 27-14 record in 41 games, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, the Brooklyn Nets remain just a half-game behind them, so they will need to get back on track soon in order to keep the top spot in the east.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.