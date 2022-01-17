Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game

The Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon in Tennessee, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard.

Lonzo Ball has been ruled out with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Ball missed the team's last game in Boston against the Celtics on Saturday night.

The Bulls lost the game 114-112, and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

They still have a 27-14 record in 41 games, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Brooklyn Nets remain just a half-game behind them, so they will need to get back on track soon in order to keep the top spot in the east.

