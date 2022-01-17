Skip to main content
Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game

Lonzo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.

Lonzo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon in Tennessee, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard.    

Lonzo Ball has been ruled out with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

Ball missed the team's last game in Boston against the Celtics on Saturday night. 

The Bulls lost the game 114-112, and are currently on a three-game losing streak. 

They still have a 27-14 record in 41 games, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.    

However, the Brooklyn Nets remain just a half-game behind them, so they will need to get back on track soon in order to keep the top spot in the east. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17322397_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17015137_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

1 minute ago
USATSI_17334730_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Sunday

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17333869_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Final Injury Report For Game With Cavs

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17486100_168388303_lowres
News

Lamar Stevens Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Cavs Starting Lineups

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17512434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Nets Have Given A Kevin Durant Injury Update

1 hour ago
USATSI_17322953_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

1 hour ago