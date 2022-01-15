Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Boston to take on the Celtics on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without their starting point guard.

Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable for the game with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bulls are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-13 record in 40 games, but have been blown out in their last two games by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The game against the Celtics will be the second night of a back-to-back.

Coming into the game, the Celtics are 21-22 in 43 games and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

