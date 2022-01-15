Skip to main content
Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

Lonzo Ball has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Chicago Bulls are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Saturday night.  

They got crushed 136-98 by the Golden State Warriors at home on Friday night.  

For their game against the Celtics they will be without their starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury.  

The Bulls have lost their last two games in blowout fashion, but are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They have a 27-13 record in 40 games, and after missing the playoffs every year since 2017, they appear as if they will end that drought this season. 

