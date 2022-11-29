Update On Kawhi Leonard's Status This Week

The Los Angeles Clippers have high championship aspirations this season and they have looked like a top-tier team defensively even without some of their superstars on the court every night.

Paul George has missed five games due to injuries and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has only played in five games this year as he continues to work his way back from a right ACL tear suffered in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

However, Kawhi’s knee is not his current ailment, as he has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain.

On Monday night, the Clippers ruled Kawhi Leonard “OUT” for Tuesday's game on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers and it seems like Leonard will not play in the second-leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.

According to Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times, Leonard did not travel with the team to Portland and will not be with the Clippers during this quick back-to-back road trip, meaning he is out for Wednesday’s game as well.

Kawhi Leonard’s next chance to return to the floor will be at home on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

In five games this year, Leonard has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor. In terms of condition, Kawhi Leonard still has some work to do, which is expected given that he missed the entire 2021-22 season.

While he has missed a chunk of time early on this season, the Clippers do not appear to be worried about Leonard’s long-term availability. Whether he returns this upcoming week or during the team’s upcoming four-game road trip, it does appear as if the All-Star forward will be ready to get back on the floor in the coming week.

