LeBron James Injured In Lakers' Loss To Clippers On Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers fell 114-101 to their in-house rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. However, falling to 2-9 on the season is the least of the Lakers’ worries right now.

With just under six minutes remaining in the game with the Lakers trailing the Clippers by 12 points, James very gingerly left the court and headed straight to the back of the building through the tunnel due to some sort of left leg injury. He never returned to the team’ bench and after the game, very little was said of LeBron’s status.

In his postgame remarks, head coach Darvin Ham stated that LeBron James will undergo further evaluation from the medical staff to determine specifics about the left leg discomfort that forced him out of Wednesday night’s game that Ham stated that he would not speculate on what the injury could be until his star was seen by the doctors.

When speaking with the media, James stated that he "felt a little spasm" when he landed, but he did state that it was not as bad as the groin injury he suffered in his first season with the Lakers on Christmas Day in 2018.

Prior to the game against the Clippers, LeBron James had been on the injury report with a left foot injury that had been bothering him throughout the start of the season and even forced him to miss Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Lakers lost by 23 points.

Playing in a total of 32 minutes on Wednesday, James finished with a game-high 30 points on 12-22 shooting and he also had 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

While the severity of James’ injury is unknown at this time, this is a doomsday scenario for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Starting the season 2-9, the Lakers find themselves amongst the bottom of the pack in the NBA and will face an uphill battle the rest of the season to try and get themselves back into the playoff picture.

Should LeBron James be forced to miss time though with yet another injury, a team that is already extremely thin offensively will be left without their top scorer and without one of the best playmakers in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their next game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, a game that James will very likely end up on the pregame injury report for and could very well miss.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.