Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Pistons-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic remains listed as questionable for Monday's game (the latest update came out at 11:30 Eastern Time).

On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Texas.

However, they could remain without their best player Luka Doncic.

The superstar forward got injured in Thursday's 99-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns and missed their most recent game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Without Doncic, the Mavs lost 108-100.

For Monday's battle with the Pistons, he is listed as questionable, and as of 11:30 Eastern Time, his status remains unchanged.

Doncic has played like the potential MVP of the league this season, with outstanding averages of 33.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He's also shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.

So far this year, the team is solid and has a record of 26-25 in 51 games (they are tied with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed in the Western Conference).

Over the last ten games, the Mavs are 3-7, but they are an incredible 17-9 in the 26 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.

As for the Pistons, the franchise is in rebuilding mode, so they are just 13-38 in 51 games (which has them in last place in the Eastern Conference).

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and 7-19 in the 26 they have played on the road away from Michigan.