Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Hawks-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Texas.

For the game, their best player Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Wednesday."

Doncic comes into the night with outstanding averages of 33.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field.

He missed Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon (the Mavs lost 140-123).

Right now, the Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Mavs have been excellent, with a 16-6 record in 22 games hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs all the way to the Western Conference Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors), so they came into the 2022-23 season with high expectations.

So far, Doncic has played like a potential MVP, and the Mavs look like a team who could once again make a deep run.

As for the Hawks, they come into the evening with a 22-22 record in 44 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference (they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

They are a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for the eighth seed.

This will be the first time that the Hawks and Mavs have faced off during the season.