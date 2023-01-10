Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, they could be without their best player Luka Doncic, who is listed as questionable for the contest (ankle).

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable for Tuesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star also missed Sunday's 120-108 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road in Oklahoma).

He comes into the night with outstanding averages of 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest (on 49.9% shooting from the field).

If Doncic continues to play at this level, he could have a case to win the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

The Mavs are currently 23-18 in 41 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference (4.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed).

They are 8-2 in their last ten games but just 7-12 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from Dallas, Texas.

In November, the Mavs beat the Clippers 103-101 (in Dallas), and Doncic had 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Paul George (who is ruled out on Tuesday) led the Clippers with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

As for the Clippers, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 42 games, they have gone 21-21, but they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

At home, the Clippers are 11-9 in the 20 games that they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.