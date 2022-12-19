Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable due to a quad injury.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (quad) questionable for Monday."

Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 27 games.

The three-time NBA All-Star is also shooting 49.9% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range.

He did not play on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (the Mavs lost 100-99 in overtime).

Coming into Monday's contest, the Mavs and Timberwolves are tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Both teams are 15-15 in their first 30 games.

The Mavs have been an excellent team at home (12-5 in 17 games) but are just 3-10 in 13 games outside of Dallas, Texas.

They have lost each of their last two games on the road.

As for the Timberwolves, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have gone 8-7 in the 15 games that they have hosted at the Target Center.

In their last game, they beat the Chicago Bulls 150-126 at home on Sunday night.

D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined for 65 points and 19 assists.

The Western Conference has been close to the start the 2022-23 NBA season, so the Timberwolves and Mavs are both only 4.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

