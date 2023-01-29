Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Saturday's Game

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz.

However, they will be without their best player Luka Doncic for the game.

The superstar forward has been ruled out due to an ankle injury he suffered on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) ruled out for Saturday."

Doncic is in the middle of a remarkable season with averages of 33.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 45 games.

He is also shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

The Mavs come into the matchup with the Jazz as the sixth seed in the Western Conference (they are 26-24 in 50 games).

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and they are coming off a 99-95 win over the Suns.

On the road, the Mavs have gone 9-15 in the 24 games they have played outside of Dallas (they are 17-9 at home).

Last season, they beat the Jazz in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (in six games) and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors (in five games).

Right now, the Jazz are tied for the tenth seed in the west with a 25-26 record in 51 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but a very good 16-9 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Salt Lake City.