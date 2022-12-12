Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Thunder-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.

For the game, Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be available.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (quad) probable for Monday."

Doncic missed Saturday's 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

The former third-overall pick is off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 34.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest (on 50.1% shooting from the field) in 24 games.

Right now, the Mavs are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-13 record in 26 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, they have struggled in a big way going 3-9 in the 12 games they have played outside of Dallas, Texas.

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals, so they came into this season with high expectations.

As for the Thunder, they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Through the first 26 games, they have gone 11-15, and they are 4-6 in their last ten.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are coming off a 110-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Saturday night.

At home, the Thunder are 6-5 in 11 games.