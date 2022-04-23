BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Game 4

Luka Doncic is available to play in Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The Dallas Mavericks are in Utah to take on the Jazz for Game 4 of their first-round series on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they will have All-Star forward Luka Doncic available.

The superstar had missed the first three games of the series due to a calf injury, but he will finally make his 2022 NBA Playoffs debut on Saturday.

Surprisingly enough, the Mavs are actually winning the series 2-1 even though Doncic has yet to even take the floor.

They lost the first game home, but kept it close, and then won the second game and third game of the series.

The third game was on the road in Utah as massive underdogs.

The Jazz are in jeopardy of once again having a very good regular season only to be let down early in the playoffs.

As for the Mavs, they have also struggled in the playoffs as of late, and have lost in the first-round in two straight seasons (both times to the Los Angeles Clippers).

The Clippers were also the team who sent the Jazz home in the second-round of the playoffs last year.

