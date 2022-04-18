Skip to main content

Luka Doncic's Current Status For Game 2 Against Jazz

Luka Doncic is doubtful for Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz on Monday in Texas.

The Utah Jazz are once again in Texas to square off with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening, and for the game the Mavs will likely be without their best player once again.   

Luka Doncic missed Game 1, and is doubtful for Game 2 due to calf injury.

NBA's official injury report 

The Jazz won the first game, and have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2.  

This is an important one for the Mavs, because the following two games will be in Salt Lake City.  

