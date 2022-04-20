Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 3 In Utah
Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 3 in Salt Lake City between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, Luka Doncic is listed as questionable due to a calf injury.
The series is currently tied at 1-1 with the Jazz taking Game 1 and the Mavs winning Game 2.
The Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, while the Jazz are the fifth seed.
Doncic missed both of the first two games due to the calf injury.
