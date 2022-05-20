Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 2

Luka Doncic is not on the injury report for Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are once again hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Warriors won the first game of the series, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series and can put the Mavs in an 0-2 hole with a win on Friday night.

For the game, the Mavs have announced their injury report, and All-Star forward Luka Doncic is not on the injury report so that is good news for the Mavs.

Doncic had been seen grabbing his shoulder in Game 1, and he also shot just 33% from the field in the game.

After Game 1, Doncic was asked about his shoulder and said how he would be fine.

The Mavs came into the series with a lot of momentum after beating the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round and then beating the Phoenix Suns in seven games in the second-round.

As for the Warriors, they beat the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds.

