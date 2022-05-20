Skip to main content

Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 2

Luka Doncic is not on the injury report for Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are once again hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night. 

The Warriors won the first game of the series, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series and can put the Mavs in an 0-2 hole with a win on Friday night.  

For the game, the Mavs have announced their injury report, and All-Star forward Luka Doncic is not on the injury report so that is good news for the Mavs.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Doncic had been seen grabbing his shoulder in Game 1, and he also shot just 33% from the field in the game.  

After Game 1, Doncic was asked about his shoulder and said how he would be fine. 

The Mavs came into the series with a lot of momentum after beating the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round and then beating the Phoenix Suns in seven games in the second-round. 

As for the Warriors, they beat the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Amazing Clip Of Jayson Tatum's Son After Game 2

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18255907_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After Game 2

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17441244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18146556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 2 on Friday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ankle Breaker Of The Entire Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Heat Could Reportedly Trade This Star

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_6328300_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Game 2

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago