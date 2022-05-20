Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are once again hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.
The Warriors won the first game of the series, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series and can put the Mavs in an 0-2 hole with a win on Friday night.
For the game, the Mavs have announced their injury report, and All-Star forward Luka Doncic is not on the injury report so that is good news for the Mavs.
Doncic had been seen grabbing his shoulder in Game 1, and he also shot just 33% from the field in the game.
After Game 1, Doncic was asked about his shoulder and said how he would be fine.
The Mavs came into the series with a lot of momentum after beating the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round and then beating the Phoenix Suns in seven games in the second-round.
As for the Warriors, they beat the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds.
More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.