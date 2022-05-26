Luka Doncic's Status For Game 5 Against Warriors

Luka Doncic is not on the injury report for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series over the Mavs.

The Dallas Mavericks will be in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

For the game, they will have their best player All-Star Luka Doncic available.

The 2018 third overall pick is not on the injury report for the contest.

Doncic has not missed any games during the series, but he was seen holding his shoulder during Game 1 against the Warriors.

He did not need to come out of the game, and he was able to play in the next game as well.

The only time that Doncic has missed during the 2022 playoffs was the first three games of the first-round against the Utah Jazz.

The Mavs went an impressive 2-1 without him.

As for Thursday evening, they are on the verge of elimination (trailing the series 3-1) so they will need Doncic and the rest of the team to be on top of their games.

