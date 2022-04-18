Luka Doncic's Status For Game 2 Of Jazz-Mavs
Luka Doncic is unlikely to play in Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
The Utah Jazz are once again in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening, and for the game they will likely be without Luka Doncic.
The All-Star forward missed Game 1, and is unlikely to play in Game 2 as Underdog NBA relays.
He has been out due to a calf injury.
The Jazz have a 1-0 series lead, and if they win again on Monday, they will head back to Salt Lake City with a chance to sweep.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.