Skip to main content

Luka Doncic's Status For Game 2 Of Jazz-Mavs

Luka Doncic is unlikely to play in Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The Utah Jazz are once again in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening, and for the game they will likely be without Luka Doncic.  

The All-Star forward missed Game 1, and is unlikely to play in Game 2 as Underdog NBA relays. 

He has been out due to a calf injury. 

The Jazz have a 1-0 series lead, and if they win again on Monday, they will head back to Salt Lake City with a chance to sweep. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic's Status For Game 2 Of Jazz-Mavs

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17554919_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18107103_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jayson Tatum's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Nets In Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Is Out Against The Suns For Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17993863_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Tweet On Sunday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Blew Out The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

"Shut Up" Draymond Green's Hilarious Tweet To A Fan On Monday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17645572_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago