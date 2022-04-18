Luka Doncic's Status For Game 2 Of Jazz-Mavs

Luka Doncic is unlikely to play in Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The Utah Jazz are once again in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening, and for the game they will likely be without Luka Doncic.

The All-Star forward missed Game 1, and is unlikely to play in Game 2 as Underdog NBA relays.

He has been out due to a calf injury.

The Jazz have a 1-0 series lead, and if they win again on Monday, they will head back to Salt Lake City with a chance to sweep.

