Luka Doncic's Latest Injury Status For Game 4 In Utah

Luka Doncic remains listed as questionable (11:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Saturday's Game 4 contest in Salt Lake City.

For the game, All-Star Luka Doncic remains listed as questionable as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

He has been out with a calf injury, and has yet to play in a game so far in the series.

The intriguing part is the fact that the Mavs have a 2-1 series lead over the Jazz without their best player.

Doncic is the only true star on the team, but the role players have all stepped up in his absence.

They played a close Game 1 (but lost), and then roared back to win the last two games including Game 3 when they were 8-point road underdogs.

The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in each of the two times that they have made the postseason since Doncic was drafted.

As for the Jazz, they appear to be on the verge of another disappointing postseason after a really strong regular season.

They had the best record in the NBA last season, and lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related stories on NBA basketball