BREAKING: Luka's Final Injury Status For Monday Against Jazz

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz are in Texas to play Game 2 of their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening.  

For the game, the Mavs will be without their best player Luka Doncic, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury. 

Doncic also miss Game 1, which the Mavs lost and they now trail the series 1-0.  

Therefore, Monday evening is a huge game, because the following two contests will be on the road in Salt Lake City for the Mavs.    

Injuries

