Luka Doncic Speaks On Shoulder Injury After Game 1
The Golden State Warriors blew out the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-87 on Wednesday night to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic was seen holding his shoulder during the game, and he shot just 33% from the field.
Afterwards, he was asked about his shoulder when he met with the media.
"I felt a little bit of pain," Doncic said. "It's fine, will get some treatment, will be fine."
The Mavs had a lot of momentum heading into the game as they beat the Utah Jazz on the road in Game 6 of the first-round, and then on Sunday night they beat the Phoenix Suns on the road in Game 7 of the second-round.
However, they had very little rest going into the series with the Warriros.
The Warriors had been off since last Friday night, so they had four full days of rest to prepare for either the Suns or the Mavs.
