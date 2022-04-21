Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Game 3
Luka Doncic remains listed as questionable (2:30 Eastern Time) for Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game the Mavs could remain without their best player.
Luka Doncic, who missed the first two games of the series, is listed as questionable due to a calf strain (as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Thursday's Game 3 contest).
The Mavs were able to keep the series tied at 1-1 before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.
