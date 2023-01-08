Luka Doncic's playing status for Sunday's game is currently up in the air.

FINAL UPDATE: Luka Doncic has been ruled out.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Luka Doncic's playing status is up in the air.

Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Saturday night: "“We’ll see,” Luka Doncic says when asked whether he will play tomorrow night in Oklahoma City and mentions that his ankle has been sore. He’s likely to get his fourth rest night of the season."

The Mavs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 in Texas Saturday, so Sunday's game will be the second night of a back-to-back.

Doncic played 39 minutes and had a triple-double with 34 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and one block (he also shot 10/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range).

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging a very impressive 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 37 games.

He is also shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The former third-overall pick could end up being the 2023 MVP if the Mavs continue to have a good season.

They come into the night with a 23-17 record in 40 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Mavs have gone 8-2, and on the road, they are 7-11 in 18 games away from Dallas, Texas.

As for the Thunder, they are the 13th seed in the west with a 17-22 record in 39 games.

At home, they have gone 12-9 in 21 games.