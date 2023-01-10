Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, they will likely have their best player in the starting lineup as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable (he had initially been listed as questionable earlier in the day).

Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to probable for tonight's game against the Clippers."

Doncic missed Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road in Oklahoma).

He comes into Tuesday's game with unbelievable averages of 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 37 games.

The former third-overall pick is also shooting 49.9% from the field.

With the loss to the Thunder, the Mavs are now 23-18 in 41 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Mavs are 8-2, and they are 7-12 in the 19 games they have played on the road.

Currently, they are 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west.

As for the Clippers, they come into the night in a massive slump.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

That said, the Clippers are still tied with the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 42 games, they are 21-21, and at home, they have gone 11-9 in 20 games.