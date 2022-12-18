Magic And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Magic have ruled out Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs.

R.J. Hampton has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Jayson Tatum and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Tatum is their best player and is currently averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 29 games (on 47.0% shooting from the field).

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Fultz, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Grant Williams, Horford on Sunday."

The two teams also faced off on Friday night in Massachusetts, and the Magic won 117-109.

With the victory, the Magic won their fifth game in a row.

While they are 10-20 through the first 30 games, they have been playing the best basketball of their season over their last week.

The Magic are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference and 2-11 in the 13 games that they have played on the road away from Orlando, Florida.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 22-8 record in 30 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 11-3 in the 14 games that they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.