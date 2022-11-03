Magic's Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Orlando Magic are hosting the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening in Florida.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac and Moritz Wagner have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, key role player Terrence Ross has been listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Magic come into the game as one of the worst teams in the league.

They are just 1-7 in their first eight games of the season.

At home, they have a 1-1 record in two games, while they are 0-6 on the road.

Paolo Banchero, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has excelled in his first eight NBA games.

The former Duke star has averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

While they have not been good, the Magic have a roster that is loaded with players who have serious potential.

There is no question that if they develop their players well, they could be a playoff team in the near future.

As for the Warriors, they come into the game with a 3-5 record in their first games and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They have consecutive losses against the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

All three games were on the road, so the Magic could potentially steal a game against a Warriors team that is deeply struggling.

Steph Curry has led the way averaging 30.0 points per contest on 39.6% shooting from the three-point range.