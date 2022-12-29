Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Clippers-Celtics Game

Malcolm Brogdon is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Malcolm Brogdon (illness) now questionable Thursday."

The former Virginia star is in his first season with the Celtics and has been one of the best bench players in the league.

In 30 games, he has averages of 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

In addition, Brogdon is shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.

The Celtics come into the night as the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the Eastern Conference) with a 25-10 record in 35 games.

They are only 5-5 in their last ten games but come into the matchup in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Celtics are 14-5 in 19 games hosted in Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they have an excellent chance to get back there in 2023.

Earlier this month, they lost to the Clippers (in Los Angeles) 113-93, and Brogdon had 18 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes of playing time.

The Clippers enter Thursday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in 36 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Clippers are 11-7 in 18 games.