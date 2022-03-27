Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Celtics Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.

Shooting guard Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the contest due to an ankle injury and his status for the night can be seen int he tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

