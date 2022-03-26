Malik Beasley's Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening, and for the rest of the game they will be without one of their key players.

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves came into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

The Related stories on NBA basketball