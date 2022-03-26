Malik Beasley's Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Malik Beasley's Injury Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game
Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the remainder of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening, and for the rest of the game they will be without one of their key players.
Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves came into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.
They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.