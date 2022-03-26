Skip to main content
Malik Beasley's Injury Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Malik Beasley's Injury Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the remainder of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the remainder of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening, and for the rest of the game they will be without one of their key players.    

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Timberwolves came into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far. 

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17630095_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Malik Beasley's Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar32 seconds ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During The Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_16999292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Knicks And Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Heat's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15355731_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Playing Status Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17886658_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17845999
News

Pistons And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago