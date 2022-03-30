Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Raptors Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without shooting guard Malik Beasley.

The former Florida State star has been ruled out for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-33 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball