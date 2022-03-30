Skip to main content
Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Raptors Game

Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Raptors Game

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors.

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without shooting guard Malik Beasley.  

The former Florida State star has been ruled out for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-33 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17863556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17863368_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17246198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17987445_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic And Wizard's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17852499_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Current Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_17055679_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Status For Mavericks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago