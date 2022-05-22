Marcus Smart's Injury Status In Game 3

Marcus Smart has returned to Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. He had previously left with an ankle injury.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday evening, and during the game Marcus Smart injured his ankle.

However, the former Oklahoma State star returned, and instantly hit a three-pointer upon coming back into the contest.

The Celtics have been dominated by the Heat the entire game, and they went into halftime down 15-points.

However, they have made a big comeback in the second half, and the game has suddenly got interesting again.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after the Het won the first game, and then the Celtics blew out the Heat in Game 2.

Both of the first two games were played in Florida, whiles Games 3 and 4 are in Boston.

The Heat will need to win at least one game on the road in order to avoid going into a 3-1 hole.

Game 5 will be back in Florida, Game 6 would be in Boston and a Game 7 will be in Florida.

