BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Injury Status In Game 3
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday evening, and during the game Marcus Smart injured his ankle.
However, the former Oklahoma State star returned, and instantly hit a three-pointer upon coming back into the contest.
The Celtics have been dominated by the Heat the entire game, and they went into halftime down 15-points.
However, they have made a big comeback in the second half, and the game has suddenly got interesting again.
The series is currently tied at 1-1 after the Het won the first game, and then the Celtics blew out the Heat in Game 2.
Both of the first two games were played in Florida, whiles Games 3 and 4 are in Boston.
The Heat will need to win at least one game on the road in order to avoid going into a 3-1 hole.
Game 5 will be back in Florida, Game 6 would be in Boston and a Game 7 will be in Florida.
