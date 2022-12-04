Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game

Marcus Smart is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics will be in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Marcus Smart is listed as questionable

Smart was the Defensive Player of The Year in 2022 and comes into the night with averages of 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 21 games.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the Eastern Conference) with an 18-5 record in their first 23 games.

Before losing 120-116 in overtime to the Miami Heat (at home) on Friday night, they had been in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Smart had 18 points, three rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in the loss.

On the road, the Celtics have a 7-3 record in ten games played outside of Massachusetts.

As for the Nets, they started out the season slow but are now playing much better.

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

At home, the Nets have been good, with an 8-4 record in the 12 games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

Last season, the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

