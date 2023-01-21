Marcus Smart has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics are in Canda facing off with the Toronto Raptors.

During the game, 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart got injured (he had to be helped off the floor).

The Celtics have now announced that he will be ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Rob Williams (left knee hyper extension) both will not return."

Smart finishes his night with two points, two rebounds, four assists and one block in 16 minutes of playing time.

The former Oklahoma State star came into the night with averages of 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 40 games.

While he has never put up huge numbers, Smart is one of their most important players (and leaders).

Through his first eight seasons, he has been to the Eastern Conference Finals four times and played in an astonishing 88 NBA Playoff games.

The Celtics entered Saturday night with a 34-12 record in 46 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA).

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and 16-7 in the 23 games they have played on the road.

As for the Raptors, they came into the matchup as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-26 record in 46 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 14-11 in the 25 games they have played at home.