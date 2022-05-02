Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 2

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Veteran guard Marcus Smart has been listed as questionable due to a quad injury.

The former Oklahoma State star got injured in the middle of Game 1, but returned to the game.

On Monday, head coach Ime Udoka addressed the media and spoke about the status of Smart going into Game 2.

The Bucks won Game 1 by a score of 101-89 to take a 1-0 lead in the series on the road.

They took over in the second half, and even though Giannis Antetokounmpo was having a bad shooting day, he made all the other right plays and had a triple-double.

He had 13 rebonds and 12 assists to go with his 24 points.

The Celtics had been riding high after sweeping a Brooklyn Nets team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the first-round.

Even more impressive for the Bucks, they won Game 1 without All-Star Khris Middleton, who has been out due to a knee injury.

Related stories on NBA basketball