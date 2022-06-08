Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals?

Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Boston. The Celtics are currently tied up at 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors going into the third game.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will take place in Boston on Wednesday evening between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center in California.

For the game, the Celtics will have their best defender Marcus Smart available.

He is not on the injury report for Game 3, and he has played in the first two games of the series.

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year had been on the injury report for Game 1, but was quickly taken off.

This is the first time that Smart has been to the Finals in his NBA career.

The only player on the injury report for the Celtics in Game 3 is Robert Williams III, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

