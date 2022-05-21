Marcus Smart's Status For Game 3

Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they will have one of their most important players available.

Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, returned to action in Game 2 and he is not on the injury report at all for Game 3.

NBA's official injury report

Smart had an incredible game on Thursday night to help the Celtics tie up the series at 1-1 and win Game 2 on the road in Miami.

The former Oklahoma State star had 24 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in the 127-102 win.

They had lost Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night in Miami by a score of 118-107 when Smart did not play, so it's no coincidence that they play better with him on the floor.

He was drafted by the Celtics in the first-round of the 2014 NBA Draft, and he has already played in over 70 playoff games.

