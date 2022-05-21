Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Status For Game 3

Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they will have one of their most important players available.  

Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, returned to action in Game 2 and he is not on the injury report at all for Game 3.  

Smart had an incredible game on Thursday night to help the Celtics tie up the series at 1-1 and win Game 2 on the road in Miami.  

The former Oklahoma State star had 24 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in the 127-102 win.  

They had lost Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night in Miami by a score of 118-107 when Smart did not play, so it's no coincidence that they play better with him on the floor. 

He was drafted by the Celtics in the first-round of the 2014 NBA Draft, and he has already played in over 70 playoff games. 

