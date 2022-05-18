Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 2

Marcus Smart is probable for Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics will be back in Florida on Thursday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they will likely have their veteran guard Marcus Smart back in action. 

Smart missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, and he is now listed as probable for Game 2.  

The Celtics lost the first game of the series on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107, so they are now in a 1-0 hole and will want to avoid going into an 0-2 hole before heading back home to Boston. 

In the first-round, the Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets in a four-game sweep and in the second-round they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games. 

As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round. 

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series to make the NBA Finals.  

