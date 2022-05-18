Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 2
The Boston Celtics will be back in Florida on Thursday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they will likely have their veteran guard Marcus Smart back in action.
Smart missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, and he is now listed as probable for Game 2.
The Celtics lost the first game of the series on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107, so they are now in a 1-0 hole and will want to avoid going into an 0-2 hole before heading back home to Boston.
In the first-round, the Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets in a four-game sweep and in the second-round they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games.
As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.
The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series to make the NBA Finals.
