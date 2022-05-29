Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Current Status For Game 7

Marcus Smart is still listed as questionable for Sunday night's Game 7 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Florida.

The Boston Celtics are in Miami to take on the Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart is still listed as questionable as of 9:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics had a 3-2 lead in the series, but they lost Game 6 on Friday night at home, which gives the Heat a chance to win the series on their home court. 

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Orlando, and the Heat won that series. 

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the title. 

This season, the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will head to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title. 

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday night. 

