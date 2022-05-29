Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 7

Marcus Smart remains listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Sunday evening. The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are each tied up at 3-3, so the winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals.

NBA's official injury report

The latest update came out at 5:30 Eastern Time.

Smart is one of the most important players for the Celtics, and he was the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year.

The series has been phenomenal, and there has been no true team able to take an advantage.

The Heat originally had a 2-1 lead, and then the Celtics won two games in a row to take a 3-2 lead.

Most recently, the Heat won Game 6 as huge road underdogs to tie up the series at 3-3.

Whoever wins Game 7 will move on to the NBA Finals to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title.

