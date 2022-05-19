Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 2

Marcus Smart's Most Recent Status For Thursday
The Boston Celtics are back in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series, and for the game they will likely have a very important player back in action.
Veteran guard Marcus Smart missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, but he is listed as probable for Game 2 (the latest injury report came out at 5:30 Eastern Time).
Smart was drafted by the Celtics in 2014, and he has spent his entire pro-career with the franchise.
Even more impressive, he has already played in over 70 playoff games in such a short amount of time.
The Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round in a shocking sweep, and then beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a thrilling series that went seven games in the second-round.
As for the Heat, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.
