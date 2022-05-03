Marcus Smart's Current Injury Status For Game 2

Marcus Smart remains listed as questionable (10:30 Eastern Time) for Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Massachusetts.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players.

Veteran guard Marcus Smart got injured in Game 1, and even though he returned to playing he is on the injury report as questionable with a right thigh injury for Game 2.

The latest update was 10:30 Eastern Time on the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks came into Boston and took Game 1 by a score of 101-89 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Title, so any win for them in the playoffs should not be surprising.

Yet, Game 1 on Sunday afternoon felt like a statement win, because the Celtics had just swept the Brooklyn Nets (with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) in the first-round and the Bucks were also playing without Khris Middleton.

Therefore, the Bucks (on the road) without their second best player crushed a red-hot Celtics team that was playing it's best basketball of the season.

Game 2 should be an exciting one, because the Celtics will not want to go to Wisconsin for Games 3 and 4 in a 2-0 hole.

