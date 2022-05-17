Marcus Smart's Current Injury Status For Game 1

Marcus Smart remains listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night.

For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their most important players as veteran guard Marcus Smart remains listed as questionable for the contest due to a foot injury he sustained in their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics beat the Bucks on Sunday afternoon in Boston to win Game 7 and ultimately end the series.

The Bucks had won the NBA title last season, so the loss officially ended their title defense.

The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6 of their second-round series, so they have been waiting five days to face off with the Celtics.

This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Disney World, and the Heat won that series.

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

