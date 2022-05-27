Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 6 On Friday
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts, and for the game they still could remain without one of their best players.
2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart is still listed as questionable as of the latest update to the injury report at 4:30 Eastern Time.
The Celtics have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on the night advances them to the NBA Finals.
Meanwhile, the Heat can win the game and force a Game 7 back in Florida to decide the series.
The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics totally regained momentum by winning the last two games including Game 5 on Wednesday night on the road in Florida.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference, so the Celtics or the Heat will face off with the Warriors for the title.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.