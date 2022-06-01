Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1

Skip to main content

Marcus Smart's Shocking Injury Status For Game 1

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics are facing off with the Golden State Warriros for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center in California, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Veteran guard Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.  

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year has missed three games during the 2022 playoffs, and the Celtics went 2-1 in those games.   

He is one of the most important players on the team, and is the ultimate role player as he does it all; score, rebound, defend, pass and lead.   

This is the first time in Smart's career that he has gone to the NBA Finals, and it's the first time since 2010 that the franchise has been this far. 

As for the Warriors, this is their sixth time in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three titles in the last seven years. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

