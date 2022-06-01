Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1

Marcus Smart's Shocking Injury Status For Game 1
The Boston Celtics are facing off with the Golden State Warriros for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center in California, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Veteran guard Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.
The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year has missed three games during the 2022 playoffs, and the Celtics went 2-1 in those games.
He is one of the most important players on the team, and is the ultimate role player as he does it all; score, rebound, defend, pass and lead.
This is the first time in Smart's career that he has gone to the NBA Finals, and it's the first time since 2010 that the franchise has been this far.
As for the Warriors, this is their sixth time in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three titles in the last seven years.
